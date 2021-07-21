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DEEP STATE WHISTLEBLOWER - DR JOHN MCGREEVEY - ON COVID, 2020 ELECTION, AND PELOSI'S ROLE IN JAN 6TH
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103 views • July 21, 2021
Dr. Jonathan McGreevey joins Stew Peters for an exclusive 1-on-1, interview in which you will hear him discuss high-ranking military officials, Nancy Pelosi, and Deep State operatives responsible for the theft of the 2020 election, death of Ashli Babbitt, and the January 6 set-up. Dr. McGreevey, who has connections with the intelligence community, also reveals information on the use of COVID-19, and the covid-jab plot to commit genocide and neurological debilitation. Is McGreevy credible? This article questions his credibility: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/lin-woods-whistleblower-telling-different-stories-past/
Source:
https://rumble.com/viyjuz-exclusive-johnheretohelp-exposed-deep-state-covid-jan-6-vaccines-stolen-ele.html
Source:
https://rumble.com/viyjuz-exclusive-johnheretohelp-exposed-deep-state-covid-jan-6-vaccines-stolen-ele.html
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