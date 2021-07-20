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VAERS Whistleblower- “45,000 Dead From Covid-19 Vaccines Within 3 Days”
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250 views • July 20, 2021
Thomas Renz, an attorney based in Ohio has started a lawsuit against the federal government for covering up the true number of deaths from the Covid-19 vaccines.
According to Renz, a whistle-blower – referred to as Jane Doe – who is an insider and has seen information on the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) allegedly passed on the numbers and relevant information to him.
At an event hosted by Awaken America, Renz said: “We have someone that has sworn under penalty of purgery that there have been at least 45,000 deaths.”
Remember: VAERS Reporting system is controlled by the Federal Government / the CDC
ONLY 1% TO 10% ARE EVEN REPORTED
According to Renz, a whistle-blower – referred to as Jane Doe – who is an insider and has seen information on the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) allegedly passed on the numbers and relevant information to him.
At an event hosted by Awaken America, Renz said: “We have someone that has sworn under penalty of purgery that there have been at least 45,000 deaths.”
Remember: VAERS Reporting system is controlled by the Federal Government / the CDC
ONLY 1% TO 10% ARE EVEN REPORTED
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