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Liberals Are Incompetent & Bat-Sh*t Crazy, This Ends When We Say It's Over
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80 views • April 13, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Mostly peaceful - https://citizenfreepress.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/cuomo-riots-blm.jpg
Ebola on the way? - https://www.illegalaliencrimereport.com/post/media-blackout-travelers-now-being-monitored-for-ebola-in-u-s
US Navy puts mask on logo - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/04/09/navys-official-twitter-account-features-bald-eagle-wearing-surgical-mask/
Who put Bill & Melinda Gates in charge of anything - https://twitter.com/DarrenPlymouth/status/1381120972619665410
Lawsuit says jab is gene therapy - https://principia-scientific.com/lawsuit-exposes-covid-jabs-as-unsafe-transhumanist-gene-therapies/
All the animals died in trials - https://truth11.com/2021/01/29/dr-lee-merritt-in-animal-studies-after-being-injected-with-mrna-technology-all-animals-died-upon-reinfection/
Human guinea pigs, lawsuits to follow - https://coronanews123.wordpress.com/2021/02/19/when-the-human-guinea-pig-vaccine-takers-start-dying-its-straight-to-nuremberg/
Implantable chip from DARPA - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=No5Bz2eHNtA
Pfizer record profits - https://qz.com/1967638/pfizer-will-make-15-billion-from-covid-19-vaccine-sales/
Believe the science liberals - https://twitter.com/IAmTheActualET/status/1381256043137732611
CDC director is batshit crazy - https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1381637093680631808
Keep shouting them out - https://twitter.com/ASmith89058723/status/1381041584205131781
Liberalism is fascism - https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1381484305604575232
Man sues his parents for dressing him as girl - https://worldnewsdailyreport.com/california-man-sues-his-parents-for-18m-for-dressing-him-up-as-a-girl-up-to-the-age-of-14/
Targeting your children is the plan - https://thefederalist.com/2021/04/10/whats-inside-the-gender-bending-picture-books-in-your-childrens-library/
The trans are everywhere - https://twitter.com/2LarryJohnson7/status/1380892004654194691
Cop got fired for pepper spray - https://www.tmz.com/2021/04/12/virginia-police-officer-cop-pepper-spray-black-army-lieutenant-fired/
Why they no longer teach cursive - https://ugetube.com/watch/why-they-don-039-t-teach-cursive_PlUsyvPKosT9dYN.html
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1381712467579990018
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A $1 Per Month Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Mostly peaceful - https://citizenfreepress.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/cuomo-riots-blm.jpg
Ebola on the way? - https://www.illegalaliencrimereport.com/post/media-blackout-travelers-now-being-monitored-for-ebola-in-u-s
US Navy puts mask on logo - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/04/09/navys-official-twitter-account-features-bald-eagle-wearing-surgical-mask/
Who put Bill & Melinda Gates in charge of anything - https://twitter.com/DarrenPlymouth/status/1381120972619665410
Lawsuit says jab is gene therapy - https://principia-scientific.com/lawsuit-exposes-covid-jabs-as-unsafe-transhumanist-gene-therapies/
All the animals died in trials - https://truth11.com/2021/01/29/dr-lee-merritt-in-animal-studies-after-being-injected-with-mrna-technology-all-animals-died-upon-reinfection/
Human guinea pigs, lawsuits to follow - https://coronanews123.wordpress.com/2021/02/19/when-the-human-guinea-pig-vaccine-takers-start-dying-its-straight-to-nuremberg/
Implantable chip from DARPA - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=No5Bz2eHNtA
Pfizer record profits - https://qz.com/1967638/pfizer-will-make-15-billion-from-covid-19-vaccine-sales/
Believe the science liberals - https://twitter.com/IAmTheActualET/status/1381256043137732611
CDC director is batshit crazy - https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1381637093680631808
Keep shouting them out - https://twitter.com/ASmith89058723/status/1381041584205131781
Liberalism is fascism - https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1381484305604575232
Man sues his parents for dressing him as girl - https://worldnewsdailyreport.com/california-man-sues-his-parents-for-18m-for-dressing-him-up-as-a-girl-up-to-the-age-of-14/
Targeting your children is the plan - https://thefederalist.com/2021/04/10/whats-inside-the-gender-bending-picture-books-in-your-childrens-library/
The trans are everywhere - https://twitter.com/2LarryJohnson7/status/1380892004654194691
Cop got fired for pepper spray - https://www.tmz.com/2021/04/12/virginia-police-officer-cop-pepper-spray-black-army-lieutenant-fired/
Why they no longer teach cursive - https://ugetube.com/watch/why-they-don-039-t-teach-cursive_PlUsyvPKosT9dYN.html
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1381712467579990018
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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