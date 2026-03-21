White House calls out ABC "Iran to drone bomb West Coast?" Trump to REDEDICATE AMERICA to GOD

In this short live update, I covered three major stories happening right now. First, I play a clip of Donald Trump announcing a national prayer event on May 17, 2026, where Americans will gather on the National Mall to rededicate the United States as one nation under God ahead of the country’s 250th anniversary. Next, I break down the latest developments involving Iran, including tensions affecting global trade through the Strait of Hormuz and reports of an internet blackout inside Iran that is limiting communication and information coming out of the country. Finally, I discuss the controversy surrounding an ABC News report about a possible Iranian drone threat to the U.S. West Coast, and the response from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who pushed back against the story and said there is no credible intelligence indicating an imminent threat to the U.S. homeland. What do you think about these developments? Let me know in the comments.