【NFSC 2nd Anniversary】Bannon: Every new Chinese needs to build their own followings on GETTR

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【NFSC 2nd Anniversary】06/04/2022 Steve Bannon: Every new Chinese needs to build their own followings on GETTR. You will learn alot but will also teach a lot. Spread the word out there about the Chinese Communist Party, of the evils of the Chinese Communist Party and the power and the decency and the goodness of the Chinese people.