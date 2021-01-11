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Doctors issue warning about the dangers of cov!d vaccine
The truth be told
The truth be told
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363 views • January 11, 2021
In this video Doctors state that there is no pandemic. They state that mask are useless and cause health problems and that millions will be maimed and die from the vaxcines .
also:
-That this so called virus has never been isolated proving that it doesn’t exist
-The PCR test used to test people, is “scientifically meaningless”
-The cov!d vaxcines have never been tested for safety
-Pharmaceuticals companies are exempt from any liability for injuries or deaths from the vaxcines



Let he who be deceived, be deceived
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/04/23/let-he-who-be-deceived-be-deceived/

The Cov!d pandora’s box.
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/07/31/100-proof-that-this-is-a-planned-scam-demic-this-is-the-covid-pandoras-box/

Proof: that “COV!D 9 TEEN” does not exist and the P.C.R test is “SCIENTIFICALLY MEANINGLESS”
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/12/27/proof-that-covd-9-teen-does-not-exist-and-the-p-c-r-test-is-scientifically-meaningless/

“To Mask or NOT to Mask?” … What does the science say? | Help save our kids future
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/06/02/to-mask-or-not-to-mask-that-is-the-question/

Are Human’s now Obsolete? If so, what happens to us now?
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/12/22/are-humans-now-obsolete-if-so-what-happens-to-us-now/

U R the Living Man & Woman. Y R U Living in the Land of the DEAD
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/11/14/u-r-the-living-man-woman-y-r-u-living-in-the-land-of-the-dead/
Keywords
hoaxpandemicscamglobal resetcovid19covid 19plandemicscamdemicsars cov2
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy