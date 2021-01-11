Doctors issue warning about the dangers of cov!d vaccine

In this video Doctors state that there is no pandemic. They state that mask are useless and cause health problems and that millions will be maimed and die from the vaxcines .also:-That this so called virus has never been isolated proving that it doesn’t exist-The PCR test used to test people, is “scientifically meaningless”-The cov!d vaxcines have never been tested for safety-Pharmaceuticals companies are exempt from any liability for injuries or deaths from the vaxcinesLet he who be deceived, be deceivedThe Cov!d pandora’s box.Proof: that “COV!D 9 TEEN” does not exist and the P.C.R test is “SCIENTIFICALLY MEANINGLESS”“To Mask or NOT to Mask?” … What does the science say? | Help save our kids futureAre Human’s now Obsolete? If so, what happens to us now?U R the Living Man & Woman. Y R U Living in the Land of the DEAD