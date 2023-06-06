EPOCH TV | CDC Outbreak Drops a Nuclear Bomb on the “Safe and Effective” Narrative

Embarrassing CDC Outbreak Drops a Nuclear Bomb on the “Safe and Effective” Narrative
• The CDC held a conference in April; 99.4% of the 1800 attendees had at least one dose.
• A COVID outbreak occurred; 181 tested positive.
• Of the 181 cases, ALL (100%) were “vaccinated.”
So, after turning neighbors on neighbors, forcing people out of work, and killing and injuring countless people in the name of “slowing the spread,” a nearly 100% compliant crowd can’t even slow the spread of its own event.
Is it time for the government to issue an apology to the unvaccinated?
Full Video: https://bit.ly/CDC_Outbreak
Article: https://bit.ly/3qgh3Uu
