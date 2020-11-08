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play area was told to close pt1 (links below)
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35 views • November 08, 2020
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No government CANNOT force you to shut your business if you haven’t broken any laws.
They will push & use scare tactics. Just keep replying with:
I DO NOT STAND UNDER
I DO NOT CONSENT
I DO NOT WISH TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH YOU
NEVER GIVE ANY DETAILS (NAME, ADDRESS) - NOTHING. You DO NOT legally have to give any information. Quite the contrary they HAVE to give you details. Ask for their Name, badge number & what police station they are based at. The police take an oath to serve YOU - not the other way round.
MAGNA CARTA 2020 - https://www.intelligenceuk.com/newsx11.html
WHEN YOU ARE BORN YOU ARE BORN WITH A 'STRAWMAN' IDENTITY. PLEASE RESEARCH - https://stopthecabalblog.wordp....ress.com/2017/09/17/
https://stopthecabalblog.wordpress.com/2017/09/17/legalese-the-strawman/comment-page-1/?unapproved=460&;moderation-hash=712a4d3a6c7eb6c78000dac442457edc#comment-460
https://thebridgelifeinthemix.info/british-law/constable-oath
banned from youtube
https://www.brighteon.com/6184d131-8fa5-4729-a6bc-9d6d83683337
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
No government CANNOT force you to shut your business if you haven’t broken any laws.
They will push & use scare tactics. Just keep replying with:
I DO NOT STAND UNDER
I DO NOT CONSENT
I DO NOT WISH TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH YOU
NEVER GIVE ANY DETAILS (NAME, ADDRESS) - NOTHING. You DO NOT legally have to give any information. Quite the contrary they HAVE to give you details. Ask for their Name, badge number & what police station they are based at. The police take an oath to serve YOU - not the other way round.
MAGNA CARTA 2020 - https://www.intelligenceuk.com/newsx11.html
WHEN YOU ARE BORN YOU ARE BORN WITH A 'STRAWMAN' IDENTITY. PLEASE RESEARCH - https://stopthecabalblog.wordp....ress.com/2017/09/17/
https://stopthecabalblog.wordpress.com/2017/09/17/legalese-the-strawman/comment-page-1/?unapproved=460&;moderation-hash=712a4d3a6c7eb6c78000dac442457edc#comment-460
https://thebridgelifeinthemix.info/british-law/constable-oath
banned from youtube
https://www.brighteon.com/6184d131-8fa5-4729-a6bc-9d6d83683337
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
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