The Andromedans speak: You are all feeling the burn, the planet is getting higher in altitude (frequency), some will stay - some will leave and go off planet...a higher power knows what it is doing..

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The Andromedans come through and speak of what is happening right now to everyone on the planet, they describe this process the end of seasons, and the start of a new season, it must go forward, and it will...they ask you to ask THEM for help....they are well practiced and would never harm. They can help to heal your heart and mind.....how to get their help and more... For Channeled Healings for your Animal Family, please see: www.amiracleoflight.com