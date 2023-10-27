Create New Account
Safety Wars Live 10-17-2023 JFK Airport Double Fatality, News and Views
Safety Wars
 Jim is back after a short hiatus. Tonight we discuss the Accident at JFK Airport in April 2023, where two workers died. We also discuss HOP and how it can apply to many other issues outside of Safety. News and views follow. For all of your consulting and training needs give us a call at 845-269-5772 or drop us an email at [email protected]. WE NOW HAVE A LIVE SHOW MOST WEEKDAYS AT 8 TO 9 PM EST ON SAFETYFM.COM and on many video platforms as Safety Wars. We are on YouTube, Facebook Live, Brighteon, Gab, Rumble, Twitter, and LinkedIn. #jimpoesl #jcptechnical #safetywars #covid19 #masks #jayallen #safetyfm #JFKairport #osha

