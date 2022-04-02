Going Green At Any Cost

A Convenient Crisis

* [Bidan] has made defending Ukraine a big priority.

* Who is actually getting ‘sanctioned’ here?

* Nothing changes things faster than a war.

* Team Biden is using this war to push its agenda.

* “It’s simple! Just get rid of gas and coal!”

* It turns out what Joe said wasn’t remotely true.

* Fossil fuels are fast becoming unaffordable.

* Energy inflation is a result of his policies.

* Crazy Nancy: we could fix this, but I don’t want to.

* Granholm’s green energy investments make her rich.

* Our ‘leaders’ know how to profit from crises.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 April 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302624228001

