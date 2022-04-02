Going Green At Any Cost

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A Convenient Crisis
* [Bidan] has made defending Ukraine a big priority.
* Who is actually getting ‘sanctioned’ here?
* Nothing changes things faster than a war.
* Team Biden is using this war to push its agenda.
* “It’s simple! Just get rid of gas and coal!”
* It turns out what Joe said wasn’t remotely true.
* Fossil fuels are fast becoming unaffordable.
* Energy inflation is a result of his policies.
* Crazy Nancy: we could fix this, but I don’t want to.
* Granholm’s green energy investments make her rich.
* Our ‘leaders’ know how to profit from crises.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 April 2022