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How to Live by Faith: Coming Together Like the First Christians
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6 views • February 12, 2020
Note: Please watch the previous three videos in this series if you have not done so already.
The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings: https://youtu.be/wOc4vb0lvPs
P.S. to The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings: https://youtu.be/ho-8qHPk1Fk
How to Live by Faith: https://youtu.be/eWpKymVMc9U
Many people are asking about the next step in learning how to live by faith. In this video, we'll look at the example of the first Christians, who took the meaning of "home church" to a whole new level. There's no better way to overcome hypocrisy in our lives than living together and sharing with others, like we read in the acts of the apostles.
This is video #5D in the Teachings of Jesus Series.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music: http://bensound.com/
- "straight" by bensound.com
Images: https://www.flickr.com/
- "Face of Jesus01" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/0rd3yu) CC BY 2.0
- "Health Insurance" by Pictures of Money (https://goo.gl/lyhDMm) CC BY 2.0
- "Second Coming Jesus 18" by Waiting For The Word/Clyde Provonsha (https://goo.gl/nXkRjJ) CC BY 2.0
- "Bored" by Jason Scragz (https://goo.gl/f4ccYc) CC BY 2.0
SFX:
https://freesound.org/
- "Echo Bonus" by Thalamus_Lab (https://goo.gl/vFJ9aI) CC BY 3.0
https://freesfx.co.uk/
- removing ice cubes from tray
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
"Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings: https://youtu.be/wOc4vb0lvPs
P.S. to The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings: https://youtu.be/ho-8qHPk1Fk
How to Live by Faith: https://youtu.be/eWpKymVMc9U
Many people are asking about the next step in learning how to live by faith. In this video, we'll look at the example of the first Christians, who took the meaning of "home church" to a whole new level. There's no better way to overcome hypocrisy in our lives than living together and sharing with others, like we read in the acts of the apostles.
This is video #5D in the Teachings of Jesus Series.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music: http://bensound.com/
- "straight" by bensound.com
Images: https://www.flickr.com/
- "Face of Jesus01" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/0rd3yu) CC BY 2.0
- "Health Insurance" by Pictures of Money (https://goo.gl/lyhDMm) CC BY 2.0
- "Second Coming Jesus 18" by Waiting For The Word/Clyde Provonsha (https://goo.gl/nXkRjJ) CC BY 2.0
- "Bored" by Jason Scragz (https://goo.gl/f4ccYc) CC BY 2.0
SFX:
https://freesound.org/
- "Echo Bonus" by Thalamus_Lab (https://goo.gl/vFJ9aI) CC BY 3.0
https://freesfx.co.uk/
- removing ice cubes from tray
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
"Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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