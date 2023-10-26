Create New Account
Under Speaker Johnson, Congress will finally empower the interests of the American people!
Published Thursday

Speaker Mike Johnson follows God Almighty and the Constitution - in that order.

He doesn’t follow the whims and wishes of the lobbyists and special interests.

Under his House Speakership, Congress will finally empower the interests of the American people!

https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1717350424007622682?s=20

