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Sheriff Primary Race, Hillsborough County Florida, 8-18-20
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26 views • August 05, 2020
Turn2Liberty's Kevin O'Neill deploys his views on the Republican sheriff race, and his scale shows Charles Boswell as the liberty minded Constitutional sheriff that Hillsborough County needs. Republicans, get out the vote for Charles Boswell and bring a friend to the polls, or 3 of them.
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