Do Dicyanin Goggles Prove That NPCs Are Real? Do 80% Of People Really Not Have An Aura?

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SOURCES: MuseumOfTarot "People are losing their aura" https://www.youtube.com/shorts/TFz5r23Hv64
MuseumOfTarot "The Matrix is on the attack" https://www.youtube.com/shorts/pW9q6eB1aaI
museumoftarot "The Dicyanin Conspiracy Pt5 - Coverups and Comparisons" https://t1p.de/76w7s
REFERENCES:
"Organic Portals - Soulless Humans" https://veilofreality.com/2011/04/18/organic-portals-soulless-humans/
"The Variety of Soul-less People: Organic Portals, NPCs, Hylics, Backdrop People, and Pre-Adamic Man" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfHssKZzDeM
Buy Dicyanin Aura Goggles at https://www.museumoftarot.com/dicyanin-aura-goggles
Prana View playlist -https://t1p.de/hqqye
Walter John Kilner: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Walter_John_Kilner
Walter John Kilner: "The Human Atmosphere" https://bit.ly/3EbXy0y
Walter John Kilner: "Aura - Kilner Screen" https://bit.ly/3E6TrTj
WATCH TOP 3 REMOTE VIEWINGS ABOUT THE AFTERLIFE:
Remote Viewing Moksha - Liberation from a Prison Planet https://t1p.de/xflwm
Farsight - Remote Viewing Death Traps https://t1p.de/s3f55
Intuitive Underground - Remote Viewing the Afterlife https://t1p.de/ximvx
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1
"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
WATCH - JESUS' DARK SECRETS:
"Jesus was a Usurper" https://t1p.de/vu22m
"The Templar Revelation" https://t1p.de/oatts
"The Dark Secrets of Jesus Playlist" https://t1p.de/4jy0q
SEE ALSO:
Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA
Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg
Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik
Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw
Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0
Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820
Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM
Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA
CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:
"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I
"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8
"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg
"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc
"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4
"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE