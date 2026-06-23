BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Do Dicyanin Goggles Prove That NPCs Are Real? Do 80% Of People Really Not Have An Aura?
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
204 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • Today

SOURCES: MuseumOfTarot "People are losing their aura" https://www.youtube.com/shorts/TFz5r23Hv64

MuseumOfTarot "The Matrix is on the attack" https://www.youtube.com/shorts/pW9q6eB1aaI

museumoftarot "The Dicyanin Conspiracy Pt5 - Coverups and Comparisons" https://t1p.de/76w7s


REFERENCES:

"Organic Portals - Soulless Humans" https://veilofreality.com/2011/04/18/organic-portals-soulless-humans/

"The Variety of Soul-less People: Organic Portals, NPCs, Hylics, Backdrop People, and Pre-Adamic Man" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfHssKZzDeM


Buy Dicyanin Aura Goggles at https://www.museumoftarot.com/dicyanin-aura-goggles

Prana View playlist -https://t1p.de/hqqye

Walter John Kilner: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Walter_John_Kilner

Walter John Kilner: "The Human Atmosphere" https://bit.ly/3EbXy0y

Walter John Kilner: "Aura - Kilner Screen" https://bit.ly/3E6TrTj


WATCH TOP 3 REMOTE VIEWINGS ABOUT THE AFTERLIFE:

Remote Viewing Moksha - Liberation from a Prison Planet https://t1p.de/xflwm

Farsight - Remote Viewing Death Traps https://t1p.de/s3f55

Intuitive Underground - Remote Viewing the Afterlife https://t1p.de/ximvx


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l


WATCH - JESUS' DARK SECRETS:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://t1p.de/vu22m

"The Templar Revelation" https://t1p.de/oatts

"The Dark Secrets of Jesus Playlist" https://t1p.de/4jy0q


SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM

Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA


CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4

"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE


Keywords
narcissismafterlifendeastral travelarchonspsychopathysoul trapnpcsoullesshuman cloningauraalien abductionreincarnation traporganic portalssociopathy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Florida&#8217;s &#8216;Free Kill&#8217; law leaves grieving families with no day in court

Florida’s ‘Free Kill’ law leaves grieving families with no day in court

Lance D Johnson
Washington Supreme Court Upholds $35.2 Million Penalty Against Meta Over Political Ad Disclosure

Washington Supreme Court Upholds $35.2 Million Penalty Against Meta Over Political Ad Disclosure

Edison Reed
U.K. Court Convicts Two Ukrainians in Arson Case; Media Blame Russia Despite Police Finding No State Link

U.K. Court Convicts Two Ukrainians in Arson Case; Media Blame Russia Despite Police Finding No State Link

Garrison Vance
New research reveals how consistent sleep schedules shield heart health and elevate mood

New research reveals how consistent sleep schedules shield heart health and elevate mood

Jacob Thomas
New Study Links Strength Training to Lower Dementia Risk, Longer Life

New Study Links Strength Training to Lower Dementia Risk, Longer Life

Morgan S. Verity
Ground-penetrating radar scans reveal compelling evidence of Noah&#8217;s Ark in Turkey

Ground-penetrating radar scans reveal compelling evidence of Noah’s Ark in Turkey

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy