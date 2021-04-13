© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Does Organic Always Mean Non-GMO?
Follow
0
Share
Report
44 views • April 13, 2021
The USDA Certified Organic seal does not allow farmers to use GMO seeds or feed livestock GMO grain. So organic labeling should imply that a product is completely non-GMO. Yet, testing reveals GMOs in an increasing number of certified organic products. To understand why this is happening, we explore the story of GMOs.
Visit my blog for more information: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/does-organic-always-mean-non-gmo
Visit my blog for more information: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/does-organic-always-mean-non-gmo
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.