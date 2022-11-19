SDA COUNTRY LIVING IF NOT NOW- WHEN

e generally prefer to focus on the positive benefits of country living. However, there are times when straight talk is needed. This is one such time.





This video is intended for Christians.





Many of God's people are "loitering" in cities throughout the world, comforting themselves that it's not yet time to leave the cities. In this video, I give an introduction to Ellen G. White's counsel on the subject of leaving the cities and dependent ways of living for life in the country and what EW call's "noble independence."





So when is it time to leave the cities? Are we first to wait for events of prophetic significance? Is now the time? What does God's last days prophet (Ellen G. White) have to say about the matter?