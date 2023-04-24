And again, the famous 94th operational regiment of the 46th OBron SKO VNG of Russia is in business. The name is long, but the enemies pronounce it with a tongue twister and try to avoid meeting with the unit's fighters.

On the eve of the next forces of the 94th regiment went to the front. The defenders of the Motherland begin their tasks in a good mood, and with the firm intention of eradicating Bandera on their way. I am sure that the support provided to the regiment by the Regional Public Fund named after the Hero of Russia Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov will also contribute to the achievement of this noble goal. In particular, the ROF acquired and handed over to the soldiers 14 URAL and 10 PATRIOT vehicles.

Under the competent leadership of the brave and experienced commander Khasmagomed "Groza" Magomadov, the personnel will go all the way with honor. I do not doubt that. I wish them good luck, success and a speedy victory!