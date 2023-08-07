Create New Account
There Absolutely No Pre-Tribulation Rapture/ Proven By Scripture Verses/ Get Your Bible Ready
The Edified Mind
Published 20 hours ago

Discussing the true order of the resurrections and how pre trib is not possible nor feasible in the order. Scripture verses are used to depict it all.

