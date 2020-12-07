TRUTHIVERSE EPISODE 21 - DOCTOR SPEAKS OUT - COVID, FREEDOM AND ENERGY MEDICINE WITH PATRICK QUANTE

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BrendanDMurphyOfficial
Listen to all episodes of Truthiverse at http://truthiverse.com - Dr Patrick Quanten is a doc who broke the mould. No longer officially practising mainline medicine, due to realising its general ineffectiveness and superficiality, he has cultivated a more holistic and personal outlook - one without the inane Germ Warfare that typifies the Church of Modern Medicine. We discussed Patrick's interesting views on normal childhood developmental conditions wrongly called "diseases", such as measles and chickenpox, why bacteria and viruses are our allies, the importance of the mind and energy in health and wellness, and some obscure truths about mosquito bites(!) Patrick is an individualist - as opposed to a collectivist (mainstream medicine again) - and his work focuses on empowering people to create their own unique health blueprint away from the dogmas and superstitions of Germ Theory and the Church of Modern Medicine. He has some colourful things to say about the latter! Don't miss this.
In Patrick's own words:
I originate from Belgium and practiced medicine on a small British island in the channel between the UK and France, called Alderney. A small place where you couldn't hide the truth for very long and where I got confronted with some medical truths, like *it isn't working*.
Looking for ways to help people along I ended up studying most 'alternative' practices and soon find out they had many of the same shortcomings. Finally I realized that life cannot be explained by physical interactions and then I started seeing that medicine was not incorporating scientific knowledge such as *everything is energy*.
From then on I spend my days showing people how health and disease works as energetic interactions and, most importantly, that the individual can determine not to get ill and to heal himself. Your health is in your hands and there are always things you can do to improve your
life.
You'll Learn:
- Why Patrick sees medical collectivism and groupthink as dangerous and toxic
- What Patrick learnt from being with the local community that he didn't learn at med school
- Why self-understanding and your psyche is so key to personal health
- Why Patrick believes "infectious viruses" don't matter (even if you believe they exist)
- Fascinating insight into mosquito bites and personal health
- Why Patrick's patients didn't get better when given the "right" mainstream medical treatment
- Why your own personal psychological response to life and the environment is key to health
- How and why childhood conditions like measles and chicken pox SERVE us
- How these conditions REALLY spread and why they are nothing to fear
- ...and why vaccinating against these harmless conditions is SO destructive
- Why embracing individualism is so important right now
- The crucial importance of the power of suggestion - and our beliefs
...and MUCH, much more.
I'm very grateful to have had the opportunity to talk with Patrick at length. This conversation just got better and better as it went!
Please subscribe, drop a review, and *share* this information widely.
Thanks in advance for supporting the nascent emergence of deep human self-awareness - and the peace and freedom this will bring.
About Brendan D. Murphy
A Truth Addict and Freedom Hacker for the better part of 2 decades now, Brendan D. Murphy has been a stalwart advocate of humanity in the war on consciousness, as he has helped educate, awaken, and inspire thousands of people around the world. Author of the monumental masterpiece (as dubbed by several readers) "The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science and Spirituality - Book 1" and co-founder of the censorship-free Fedbook alternative - Trooth network - Brendan's life revolves entirely around creating a better, freer, healthier world for all humans.
Buy the book: https://brendandmurphy.com/the-grand-illusion/
Watch the Evolve Yourself Masterclass: http://evolveyourself.live
Join Trooth.network: http://trooth.network/