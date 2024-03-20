Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Defeat of the Ukrainian Combat Training L-39 "Albatross" Jet by a "Lancet" Strike on it's Tail, at the Airfield
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1012 Subscribers
124 views
Published 16 hours ago

The defeat of the Ukrainian combat training L-39 "Albatross" by a "Lancet" strike right at the airfield. The drone flew into the tail of the plane. Kulbakino airfield.

📍46.94581, 32.09677

It is worth noting that after the first cases of successful arrivals on their Su-25s, the enemy became concerned with the construction of some kind of shelter for their aircraft, stretching nets over the parking lots, similar to those used to protect Ukrainian self-propelled guns in shelters on the front line.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket