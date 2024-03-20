The defeat of the Ukrainian combat training L-39 "Albatross" by a "Lancet" strike right at the airfield. The drone flew into the tail of the plane. Kulbakino airfield.

📍46.94581, 32.09677

It is worth noting that after the first cases of successful arrivals on their Su-25s, the enemy became concerned with the construction of some kind of shelter for their aircraft, stretching nets over the parking lots, similar to those used to protect Ukrainian self-propelled guns in shelters on the front line.