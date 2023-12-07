Create New Account
Lukeville, AZ: this morning, record high illegal crossings surge along the southern border.
A live look at the situation in Lukeville, AZ this morning, as record high illegal crossings surge along the southern border. Here - masses of adult men from around the globe are crossing - expecting to be released into the US. A group of Syrian men just crossed here as well.

the border suddenly becomes overrun by migrants as far as the eye can see— Is this the WORST day at the border ever?! 



