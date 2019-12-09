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Boy Crisis, Missing Dads, National Organization of Woman, & Feminism, w/ Dr. Warren Farrell (1of2)
Sarah Westall
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38 views • December 09, 2019
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Dr. Warren Farrell joins the program to discuss the growing crisis amongst boys in our country. He specifically explains how boys and girls struggle in over 50 developmental areas when fathers are not involved in their lives. This goes on to effect their roles as adults, success in school, careers, and ultimately with their own families. A crisis has been brewing for a long time and the stats do not lie. He is an amazing person with a background that includes being coined the world's "greatest male feminist" as an active board member of NOW, to today being called the "Martin Luther King of the Men's Rights Movement". You can learn more about Dr. Warren Farrell and purchase his book on his website @ http://WarrenFarrell.com

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Keywords
feminismreal newsnowdivorcedads rightsfathers rightsme too movementsarah westallchild developmentboy crisiswarren farrellnational organization of womanabsent fatherimportance of dadswomans movementmissing dadsincreased suicidesproblems divorcemothers rights
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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