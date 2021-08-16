Desperate Afghan Civilians Cling to Landing Gear During Takeoff

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Afghans were filmed chasing a massive US plane down the runway today at the Kabul Airport. Desperate Afghan civilians clung to the landing gear of a US transport plane as it took off from #Kabul airport, at least 3 plunged to their deaths
This looks absolutely horrific!