THE MOTHER OF ALL BOMBSHELLS: THE HIV-COVID-19 VAX CONNECTION

Ladies & Gentleman, this is as brutal as it gets, the usual suspects appear in this bombshell report; Kissinger, Fauci, Rockefeller, Gates, Soros - The Club of Rome which has overlaps to Bilderberg, Club of 300, Trilateral Commission, CFR etc...

Their combined efforts to develop a deadly germ with their hatred of humanity seems like some insane dystopian villain out of a James Bond movie. The sad reality is that there are such people, only worse, remember that these types of psychppaths tend to gravitate towards the Epsteins and Saviles of this world, they relish in the torture and extermination of demographics and even entire populations. See the Kalergi Plan or Sex-Slave trade etc... Everything that is anti-Christian, anti-religious and anti-human is what they are. In one word...

Demonic.



Credit | Civilian Intelligence Network