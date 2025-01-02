RT News - January 2 2025 6AM GMT

January 2, 2025

rt.com





The death toll climbs to fifteen after a car-ramming attack in New Orleans as authorities suggest the suspect, who posted videos online hours before the deadly incident, was inspired by ISIS. As negotiations on a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas reportedly hit a deadlock we speak to the father of one of those held captive, who says Netanyahu's government has Israeli blood on its hands. A look back on events that shaped the year - Moscow unveiled a new type of missile on the battlefield in Ukraine, just as Kiev was given a green light to strike deep inside Russia with NATO-made missiles.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/