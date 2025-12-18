"Declaration of Brain Death: The Invented Deception"

Special Guest: Dr. Heidi Klessig





'Intentional' S2E25 Thursday 12-18-25 'Live'





Dr. Heidi Klessig is the author of "The Brain Death Fallacy" and an expert who has exposed ethical concerns about organ donation practices and the definitions of death in medical contexts. She joins us to break down this issue - so Let's Get Intentional!





"Intentional with Mic Meow" is normally broadcast live each Thursday at 2PM EST/1PM CST on the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Facebook, Rumble and X:





https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow





https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277





https://x.com/MicMeowed





The podcast is then uploaded to the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Substack, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts:





https://substack.com/@micsmeow





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intentional/home





https://podcasts.apple.com/.../intentional.../id1819772418





You can also follow Mic Meow on her website at https://intentionalpodcast.org.



