NATO Chief Openly Admits Russia Invaded Ukraine Because of NATO EXPANSION

I'm sharing this video from, 'Caitlin Johnstone' on YouTube.
I haven't found a short version of Stoltenberg saying this. I've found longer videos, but I don't want to hear any extra words, than I have to from this man.
Reading by Tim Foley
Sep 8, 2023During a speech at the EU Parliament's foreign affairs committee on Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg clearly and repeatedly acknowledged that Putin made the decision to invade Ukraine because of fears of NATO expansionism. Reading by Tim Foley. Article with links: https://www.caitlinjohnst.one/p/nato-...
https://www.caitlinjohnst.one/p/nato-chief-openly-admits-russia-invaded
Here's the NATO site for his full address.
https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/opinions_218172.htm?selectedLocale=en
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.