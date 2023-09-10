Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NATO Chief Openly Admits Russia Invaded Ukraine Because of NATO EXPANSION
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
952 Subscribers
107 views
Published Yesterday

I'm sharing this video from, 'Caitlin Johnstone' on YouTube. 

I haven't found a short version of Stoltenberg saying this. I've found longer videos, but I don't want to hear any extra words, than I have to from this man.

Reading by Tim Foley

Sep 8, 2023During a speech at the EU Parliament's foreign affairs committee on Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg clearly and repeatedly acknowledged that Putin made the decision to invade Ukraine because of fears of NATO expansionism. Reading by Tim Foley. Article with links: https://www.caitlinjohnst.one/p/nato-...

https://www.caitlinjohnst.one/p/nato-chief-openly-admits-russia-invaded

Here's the NATO site for his full address.

https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/opinions_218172.htm?selectedLocale=en






Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket