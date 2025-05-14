On lifestyle primitivists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some quick thoughts on an unfortunate phenomenon within anprim, anti-tech, green anarchist, anti-civ, etc. spaces that I call "lifestyle primitivism." Lifestyle primitivism is an explicitly anti-revolutionary strain of anarcho-primitivism that believes solely in pursuing a primitive lifestyle and more closely resembles an apocalypse cult than a social movement.
