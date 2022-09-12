Joe Biden HAPPILY Met with 9/11 Financier And Nobody Said A Word - Jason Bermas, 091122

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This is shared from Jason Bermas on Youtube. Buy him a coffee.
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https://rokfin.com/post/33542/Fabled-Enemies