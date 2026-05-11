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Flashback to the interview when Dr. Buttar eerily foretold the death of CNN anchor Drew Griffin — a prediction that later proved accurate.
Drew Griffin: 'I’m vaccinated. You think there is a ticking time bomb in me and I’m going to die?'
Source @Real World News
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