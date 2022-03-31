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Fallen Angels Play This HAARP: Babylon's Weather Modification by Scarack Truther [08.01.2022]
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202 views • March 31, 2022
"In a world of illusions, half-truths are, at best, what we're working with!" - T. Anthony
HAARP - High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=HAARP&;t=h_&ia=web
Investigating the Origins of Humanity and the Enslavement of the Human Race!
The parasites of this plane(t) can not, and will not, indefinitely suppress the truth!
COMING SOON! – A PC Original Series: Truths, Half-Truths, & Falsehoods
bitchute.com/truths-half-truths-falsehoods
'Those That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Also in same category:
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full) [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html
EwarAnon 'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html
EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3wKWgS2fleUx/
https://rumble.com/vqhx7f-ewaranon-lost-history-of-earth-22-lhfe-22-the-saga-continues..-09.12.2021.html
Ewar-Anon: Lost History Of Earth 2:3 - LHFE 2:3 [19.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f9Z9H0ZbDewv/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IyUqOSDnKaro/
PDF LIBRARY - projectcognition.com/home/library/
TELEGRAM - https://t.me/projectcognition
INSTAGRAM - instagram.com/t.anthony___/
TELEGRAM PM - https://t.me/projectcognition_private
WEBSITE - projectcognition.com
PLAYLISTS:
Geoengineering, Chemtrails, 5G – bitchute.com/playlist/UitmOEC0wAOT/
Project Cognition - 2033 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9kWU2wqZZr1s/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9kWU2wqZZr1s/
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/UitmOEC0wAOT/
---
HAARP - High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=HAARP&;t=h_&ia=web
Investigating the Origins of Humanity and the Enslavement of the Human Race!
The parasites of this plane(t) can not, and will not, indefinitely suppress the truth!
COMING SOON! – A PC Original Series: Truths, Half-Truths, & Falsehoods
bitchute.com/truths-half-truths-falsehoods
'Those That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Also in same category:
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full) [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html
EwarAnon 'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html
EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3wKWgS2fleUx/
https://rumble.com/vqhx7f-ewaranon-lost-history-of-earth-22-lhfe-22-the-saga-continues..-09.12.2021.html
Ewar-Anon: Lost History Of Earth 2:3 - LHFE 2:3 [19.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f9Z9H0ZbDewv/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IyUqOSDnKaro/
PDF LIBRARY - projectcognition.com/home/library/
TELEGRAM - https://t.me/projectcognition
INSTAGRAM - instagram.com/t.anthony___/
TELEGRAM PM - https://t.me/projectcognition_private
WEBSITE - projectcognition.com
PLAYLISTS:
Geoengineering, Chemtrails, 5G – bitchute.com/playlist/UitmOEC0wAOT/
Project Cognition - 2033 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9kWU2wqZZr1s/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9kWU2wqZZr1s/
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/UitmOEC0wAOT/
---
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