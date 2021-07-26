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Nephtali1981: Medicating DEMONS Unmasking Spirit Of Heaviness [25.07.2021]
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90 views • July 26, 2021
Nephtali1981 - 4 minutes ago (edited)
Hello! 2 things!
1. My uncle Freedy has been given 72 hrs to live. Pray for him in Jesus name.
2. REMEMBER That Jesus cares about you. Be strong!
Consider joining our zoom chat tomorrow 6pm Eastern Time https://tfgministries.com !
160 views Jul 25, 2021
Nephtali1981
124K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FCCoQ0mqzgM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCCoQ0mqzgM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
https://tfgministries.com/donations-page
Hello! 2 things!
1. My uncle Freedy has been given 72 hrs to live. Pray for him in Jesus name.
2. REMEMBER That Jesus cares about you. Be strong!
Consider joining our zoom chat tomorrow 6pm Eastern Time https://tfgministries.com !
160 views Jul 25, 2021
Nephtali1981
124K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FCCoQ0mqzgM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCCoQ0mqzgM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
https://tfgministries.com/donations-page
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