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Newsbreak 120: Appeal for Barbara Hartwell: CIA Whistleblower, Exposes Truth, Needs Material Support
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102 views • May 11, 2021
Introduction to Barbara Hartwell's media and whistleblowing work and situation, appeal for material support.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Barbara Hartwell's website:
barbarahartwellvscia.com
Please send donations to the postal address listed at her site.
Or please send donations marked FOR BARBARA to the Paypal page below.
Please consider regular support for her web site and work.
** **
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
PLEASE SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL TO KEEP IT GOING:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Lbry, Odysee: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
LINKS FOR MORE:
Barbara Hartwell's website:
barbarahartwellvscia.com
Please send donations to the postal address listed at her site.
Or please send donations marked FOR BARBARA to the Paypal page below.
Please consider regular support for her web site and work.
** **
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
PLEASE SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL TO KEEP IT GOING:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Lbry, Odysee: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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