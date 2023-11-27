5th Seal Persecution When?

Revelation 6 describes a future time when the Four Horsemen will ride bringing mayhem to the world. What if they're riding today? Since the Seven Seals open silently, how would anyone know if the seals are opening?
The Fifth Seal would open after the Four Horsemen ride. What if the Fifth Seal opens soon? That would bring persecution and death to many believers. It would resemble the Last Great Persecution of Christians starting in 303 CE under Diocletian. It was horrific! Will this type of persecution start soon?
Prophetically speaking, where are we on the biblical timeline?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.