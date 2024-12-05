"ELITES COUP" PLAN CIVIL WAR OR NUKES !! Alex Jones

Alex Jones lays out the "elites" options they can try.

Clip is from ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Wednesday 12/4/24 • DEMS COUP AGAINST TRUMP AND PLUNGE AMERICA INTO CIVIL WAR! • Infowars

EMERGENCY WEDNESDAY BROADCAST: ALEX JONES HAS DISCOVERED HOW THE GLOBALISTS ARE PLANNING TO STAGE A COUP AGAINST THE INCOMING TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AND PLUNGE AMERICA INTO Alex Jones to deliver a critical message!

Watch & share!