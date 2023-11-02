Explosive Update on Israeli War by Max Igan - Oct. 31st, 2023

Wow, I was blown away by the information found here. Too hot for other channels. I STRONGLY advise viewer discretion because you'll see scenes of injured little children in Gaza, and it's not pretty. It's very gut wrenching. Max asks very probing questions like, "Why are some Christians cheering this on when 35% of Palestine was Christian?!" Israel is only 1.9% Christian. It's due to the infection of Zionism into Christianity. Do you know that there are more Christian Zionists than there are Jewish Zionists? Think about it!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.