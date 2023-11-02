Explosive Update on Israeli War by Max Igan - Oct. 31st, 2023

Wow, I was blown away by the information found here. Too hot for other channels. I STRONGLY advise viewer discretion because you'll see scenes of injured little children in Gaza, and it's not pretty. It's very gut wrenching. Max asks very probing questions like, "Why are some Christians cheering this on when 35% of Palestine was Christian?!" Israel is only 1.9% Christian. It's due to the infection of Zionism into Christianity. Do you know that there are more Christian Zionists than there are Jewish Zionists? Think about it!

