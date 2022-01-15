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REPORT 273 - PAUL ANTHONY TAYLOR ON THE DANGER TO HEALTH FREEDOM FROM THE CODEX ALIMENTARIUS PROJECT
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Report 273 - Paul Anthony Taylor on The Danger to Health Freedom from the Codex Alimentarius Project https://www.bitchute.com/video/eP7nXDEgONkC/
Quote: "Informative and detailed presentation from Paul Anthony Taylor, Director of the Dr. Rath Health Foundation, on the grave dangers to health freedom and health choice of the UN's Codex Alimentarius project, run by way of the Codex Alimentarius Commission through the FAO and WHO. Focusing on their Guidelines on Vitamins and Minerals, Paul Taylor describes how vague definitions, demands for limiting amounts and requiring arbitrarily-decided RDAs -- recommended daily amount--plus examining vitamins as if they are drugs, studying toxicity, and exempting countries who classify vitamins as drugs impact on health freedom choices on vitamins and minerals. Since the standards relate to world trade rules and international law, the ways in which companies manufacturing and selling vitamins and mineral supplements across borders will be impacted. A little-known subject, Paul Taylor recommends that everyone concerned about bodily autonomy and maintaining health freedom get more informed on this subject so they can act in the right ways in their own arenas of expertise to preserve health freedom for all, and take steps also to protect their own health. LINKS FOR MORE: From Paul Anthony Taylor: Subscribe to the Dr. Rath Health Foundation newsletter: https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/subscribe-to-our-newsletter/ The Codex Alimentarius Commission: The Facts That Everyone Needs To Know https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2020/06/the-codex-alimentarius-commission-the-facts-that-everyone-needs-to-know/ The Codex Alimentarius Threat To Your Supplements Didn’t Go Away, It Just Went To Sleep. And It’s Coming Back https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2020/10/the-codex-alimentarius-threat-to-your-supplements-didnt-go-away-it-just-went-to-sleep-and-its-coming-back/ The ‘Brussels EU’ And Its Dangerous Plan To Implement Maximum Amounts For Micronutrients https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2020/10/the-brussels-eu-and-its-dangerous-plan-to-implement-maximum-amounts-for-micronutrients/ PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH PAUL ANTHONY TAYLOR ON NATURAL HEALTH, PUBLIC HEALTH, MEDIA COMPLICITY, AND CORPORATIZING OF THE ENTIRE HEALTH INDUSTRY: Newsbreak 137 | Roger Guttridge, Holding the Line Exposes Press Censorship of Natural COVID Cures: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IT4ZrRtQ3fZs/ Report 238: Paul Anthony Taylor and The Corporatization of Public Health: https://www.bitchute.com/video/jv4UTHmWBjpM/ Report #181: Paul Anthony Taylor, Dr. Rath Health Foundation: "WHO is Compromised By Big Pharma": https://www.bitchute.com/video/EJoxEUXMremy/ RAMOLA D REPORTS. DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND. Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT: Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net Author website: ramolad.com Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble. FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS: Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information: https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D RECLAIM YOUR SOVEREIGNTY AS AN AMERICAN AND CORRECT YOUR STATUS: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/ PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK AND THOSE I SUPPORT: SUBSCRIBE OR DONATE: Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD. Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO: [email protected] "
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CODEX ALIMENTARIUS ~ Ian R. Crane, St John's Church, Totnes Devon October 2007 https://is.gd/ny7PPs
David Noakes on the history of the EU Awake & Aware holidays https://is.gd/5Wqhc5
Newsbreak 37: David Noakes Addresses the Falsehoods Published by the MHRA https://is.gd/NmP6u0
Persecution by the socio psychopathic corporatist state https://is.gd/aS1lhq
Covid Vaccine Scientific Proof Lethal https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ Source: Get this shared all over - Action time is now Here is the science link, the crime ref# is 6029679/21 https://is.gd/T6IPXn
Electromagnetic pulse causes man's death https://is.gd/MyknDx ~ 5G is a target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://is.gd/mXXqXG ~ Microtechnology in Pfizer's vaccine https://is.gd/aemj3z ~ Complex Microtechnology in Pfizer vaccine vial https://is.gd/UkHa0Z ~ Facial recognition and direct energy weapons: Gearing up to take out the vaxxinated https://is.gd/wUAS44 saveusnow.org.uk
Streetlight weaponization 5G LED toxic ecocide - Lots of people asking for this banned video https://is.gd/4aOte9
VAERS analysis reveals irrefutable data showing criminal collusion between vaccine companies https://is.gd/9vDrNf
Report 273 - Paul Anthony Taylor on The Danger to Health Freedom from the Codex Alimentarius Project https://www.bitchute.com/video/eP7nXDEgONkC/
Quote: "Informative and detailed presentation from Paul Anthony Taylor, Director of the Dr. Rath Health Foundation, on the grave dangers to health freedom and health choice of the UN's Codex Alimentarius project, run by way of the Codex Alimentarius Commission through the FAO and WHO. Focusing on their Guidelines on Vitamins and Minerals, Paul Taylor describes how vague definitions, demands for limiting amounts and requiring arbitrarily-decided RDAs -- recommended daily amount--plus examining vitamins as if they are drugs, studying toxicity, and exempting countries who classify vitamins as drugs impact on health freedom choices on vitamins and minerals. Since the standards relate to world trade rules and international law, the ways in which companies manufacturing and selling vitamins and mineral supplements across borders will be impacted. A little-known subject, Paul Taylor recommends that everyone concerned about bodily autonomy and maintaining health freedom get more informed on this subject so they can act in the right ways in their own arenas of expertise to preserve health freedom for all, and take steps also to protect their own health. LINKS FOR MORE: From Paul Anthony Taylor: Subscribe to the Dr. Rath Health Foundation newsletter: https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/subscribe-to-our-newsletter/ The Codex Alimentarius Commission: The Facts That Everyone Needs To Know https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2020/06/the-codex-alimentarius-commission-the-facts-that-everyone-needs-to-know/ The Codex Alimentarius Threat To Your Supplements Didn’t Go Away, It Just Went To Sleep. And It’s Coming Back https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2020/10/the-codex-alimentarius-threat-to-your-supplements-didnt-go-away-it-just-went-to-sleep-and-its-coming-back/ The ‘Brussels EU’ And Its Dangerous Plan To Implement Maximum Amounts For Micronutrients https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2020/10/the-brussels-eu-and-its-dangerous-plan-to-implement-maximum-amounts-for-micronutrients/ PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH PAUL ANTHONY TAYLOR ON NATURAL HEALTH, PUBLIC HEALTH, MEDIA COMPLICITY, AND CORPORATIZING OF THE ENTIRE HEALTH INDUSTRY: Newsbreak 137 | Roger Guttridge, Holding the Line Exposes Press Censorship of Natural COVID Cures: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IT4ZrRtQ3fZs/ Report 238: Paul Anthony Taylor and The Corporatization of Public Health: https://www.bitchute.com/video/jv4UTHmWBjpM/ Report #181: Paul Anthony Taylor, Dr. Rath Health Foundation: "WHO is Compromised By Big Pharma": https://www.bitchute.com/video/EJoxEUXMremy/ RAMOLA D REPORTS. DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND. Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT: Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net Author website: ramolad.com Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble. FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS: Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information: https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D RECLAIM YOUR SOVEREIGNTY AS AN AMERICAN AND CORRECT YOUR STATUS: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/ PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK AND THOSE I SUPPORT: SUBSCRIBE OR DONATE: Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD. Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO: [email protected] "
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CODEX ALIMENTARIUS ~ Ian R. Crane, St John's Church, Totnes Devon October 2007 https://is.gd/ny7PPs
David Noakes on the history of the EU Awake & Aware holidays https://is.gd/5Wqhc5
Newsbreak 37: David Noakes Addresses the Falsehoods Published by the MHRA https://is.gd/NmP6u0
Persecution by the socio psychopathic corporatist state https://is.gd/aS1lhq
Covid Vaccine Scientific Proof Lethal https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ Source: Get this shared all over - Action time is now Here is the science link, the crime ref# is 6029679/21 https://is.gd/T6IPXn
Electromagnetic pulse causes man's death https://is.gd/MyknDx ~ 5G is a target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://is.gd/mXXqXG ~ Microtechnology in Pfizer's vaccine https://is.gd/aemj3z ~ Complex Microtechnology in Pfizer vaccine vial https://is.gd/UkHa0Z ~ Facial recognition and direct energy weapons: Gearing up to take out the vaxxinated https://is.gd/wUAS44 saveusnow.org.uk
Streetlight weaponization 5G LED toxic ecocide - Lots of people asking for this banned video https://is.gd/4aOte9
VAERS analysis reveals irrefutable data showing criminal collusion between vaccine companies https://is.gd/9vDrNf
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