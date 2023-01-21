Patrick Lancaster: Proof Ukraine again used western supplied weapons to kill civilians. ( SPECIAL REPORT) (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Patrick Lancaster at:-



https://youtu.be/DvXToSpOe_U



Jan 20, 2023Ukraine has AGAIN used western supplied weapons to kills 2 civilians.

Last night at around 21:00 Ukraine opens fire on the Russian controlled village of Volnovakha destroying a civilian home and damaging many. As a result 2 civilians were killed. They were husband and wife. From my investigation on the location I believe that two deferent western supplied weapons were fired on this location. It seems a larger caliber like the USA supplied HIMARS was used in addition to the 155mm France supplied shell. I found pieces of shrapnel with Latin letters on them so there is no way these shells were not supplied by the west. My full Special video report with full translations coming today

Things are changing fast. Russia has taken control of several villages this week & Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky has made a direct appeal for tanks at crunch talks involving dozens of Western allies in southern Germany.

The US and European nations have already promised more weapons.





But Zelensky told defense ministers at Ramstein airbase: "Hundreds of thank yous are not hundreds of tanks."

Governmental Defense ministry members from more than 50 countries gathered at the airbase on Today, a day after several nations pledged more equipment to help Ukraine fend off further Russia campaigns. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told them it was time to "dig deeper".

Pressure is on Germany to send its "Leopard 2" tanks and to allow other countries to provide Ukraine with their own Leopards.

German law says the government in Berlin would have to give its permission before countries such as Poland or Finland could commit to re-exporting them.

Germany's defense minister, Pistorius, told reporters at Ramstein: "'None of us can say today when there will be a decision for Leopard tanks and what the decision may look like."





Now I ask you with the evidence we have of Ukraine using western supplied weapons on civilians why would any government in their right mind even consider sending more weapons to Ukraine?





My name is Patrick Lancaster

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!





We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.









I show what the western media will not show you.

















