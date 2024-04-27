Truthers vs Truther Religious Fanatics

I spent part of the day editing Icke's long winded interview. It's condensed down to the highlights. I told the Florida Maquis, Paul Cotrell and other Zionists in Independent Media that they can't be a truther and a religious fundamentalist at the same time. It doesn't make sense. I'm glad a smart M'F'er backed me up on this.
