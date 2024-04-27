Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Truthers vs Truther Religious Fanatics
channel image
Loves Greatness com
23 Subscribers
34 views
Published Yesterday

I spent part of the day editing Icke's long winded interview. It's condensed down to the highlights. I told the Florida Maquis, Paul Cotrell and other Zionists in Independent Media that they can't be a truther and a religious fundamentalist at the same time. It doesn't make sense. I'm glad a smart M'F'er backed me up on this. 

Keywords
religiontruthersfanaticsickeickonic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket