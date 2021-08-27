You may never trust another celebrity after watch this video!

Make no mistake, even though these people have a different opinion from us and take the Covid vaccine, they are still being deceived by politicians, doctors, famous people, Media who are telling lies and murdering them. These people who have been vaccinated are our family directly or indirectly, they are human beings and they are being deceived,stolen, murdered by this bunch of Pagons/Masonics/Satanics.More News in Site:"DONT CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS-NO COVID19 LAW CAN CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS LEGALLY! Learn Sovereign Laws""Mandatory masks from an fake pandemic=Covid19 are just an excuse to create a reason to close all stores and physical spaces such as: Hospitals, schools, small commercial spaces, etc. imposing the next industrial era - The Internet of things - Staying closed at home like cattle to do (tele work) and everything else.