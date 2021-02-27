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False Religion of Science
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42 views • February 27, 2021
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A few thoughts from my heart tonight...prophecy fulfilling - many offended...false prophets of another kind...The religion of science...big pharma racket...spirit of fear bringing control...false morality to coerce and manipulate...end times more subtle than a Hollywood-style end time movie, no visible mark of the beast...the powerful delusion - TV in every home...no trust in the system of this world...need a solid foundation...no fear, no depression, no anxiety, no anger...time to knock out those giants...war of the ages for the souls of humanity...let’s not hope in the rapture or revival...time to connect fully with our heavenly dad...time to run into the battle, storm the gates of hell, rescue the perishing...shall we do this together?
http://www.endtimehour.co.uk
A few thoughts from my heart tonight...prophecy fulfilling - many offended...false prophets of another kind...The religion of science...big pharma racket...spirit of fear bringing control...false morality to coerce and manipulate...end times more subtle than a Hollywood-style end time movie, no visible mark of the beast...the powerful delusion - TV in every home...no trust in the system of this world...need a solid foundation...no fear, no depression, no anxiety, no anger...time to knock out those giants...war of the ages for the souls of humanity...let’s not hope in the rapture or revival...time to connect fully with our heavenly dad...time to run into the battle, storm the gates of hell, rescue the perishing...shall we do this together?
http://www.endtimehour.co.uk
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