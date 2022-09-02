'B'iden 'S'ays, 'BS' - Trump & MAGA Republicans - A Threat to This Country with Extreme Ideology - Tonight FULL Extreme BS from Independence Hall - 090122

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video that I'm sharing is from Global News, with their description. "I have no good words".
From Independence Hall, U.S. President Joe Biden delivered a prime-time speech on Thursday about how America’s “rights and freedoms are still under attack,” as Americans are getting ready to vote in the November midterm elections.
Biden accused former president Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans as being "a threat to this country" with their "extreme ideology."
The president said there's "no place for political violence in America. We the people must say this is not who we are."
Biden charged Republican allies of Trump with undermining the country's democracy and urged voters on Thursday to reject extremism ahead of November's midterm elections.
"Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," Biden said. "As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favour to pretend otherwise."
For more info, please go to
https://globalnews.ca/news/9101084/jo...
Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE:
http://bit.ly/20fcXDc
Like Global News on Facebook HERE:
http://bit.ly/255GMJQ
Follow Global News on Twitter HERE:
http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt
Follow Global News on Instagram HERE:
https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB