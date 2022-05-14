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Diamond's first day for therapy in our new pool (5-12-2022)
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30 views • May 14, 2022
We stayed in about 10 minutes. She sure hates the water but...she has to do it. This will help her to rebuild those muscles and heal her injuries. Both ACLs were torn within 6 months of one another.
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