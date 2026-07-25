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Iran's Lego Charlie Kirk Video | Trump Considering Full-Scale Ground Assault | Headline News 7/24/26
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Weekly News Report! As bombs continue to drop on land, Iran is releasing more Lego videos to taunt its US adversary, this time questioning the Charlie Kirk assassination narrative. Following a crumbled ceasefire agreement and 13 consecutive nights of intense U.S. bombing campaigns, President Donald Trump has warned of a "massive attack" that is "bigger than ever before. Shawn Ryan on Tucker- there is no political solution. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/irans-lego-charlie-kirk-video/

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newstucker carlsonbreaking newstodays newscharlie kirktop newschristian newsshawn ryaniran lego videocharlie kirk legotrump iran iran ground assult
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