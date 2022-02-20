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MESSAGE TO ALL TRUCKERS AND WORLD
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12014 views • February 20, 2022
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Christopher James brings it home to the amazing truckers explaining to the world the simple solution now moving forward.
The entire world needs to see this and understand what is before us to correct peacefully and powerfully with accountability for the Genocide occurring in our countries all based on COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a proven global lie.
SOLUTION - PLEASE SHARE THIS FAR & WIDE!!!
Show us that COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 was isolated and purified?
FOI = freedom of information act
3 Important Questions:
1) Do you claim "i" as property?
2) Produce the contract to show that "i" have relinquished my God given rights and that you have jurisdiction over me.
3) Produce the contract "i" have with the service corporation (Canada, Ontario, etc.) that you represent.
There is NO jurisdiction over We The People.
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed for live stream access every Monday and Thursday @8pm EST
***DOWNLOAD: The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.
All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 LIE will be found.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Christopher James brings it home to the amazing truckers explaining to the world the simple solution now moving forward.
The entire world needs to see this and understand what is before us to correct peacefully and powerfully with accountability for the Genocide occurring in our countries all based on COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a proven global lie.
SOLUTION - PLEASE SHARE THIS FAR & WIDE!!!
Show us that COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 was isolated and purified?
FOI = freedom of information act
3 Important Questions:
1) Do you claim "i" as property?
2) Produce the contract to show that "i" have relinquished my God given rights and that you have jurisdiction over me.
3) Produce the contract "i" have with the service corporation (Canada, Ontario, etc.) that you represent.
There is NO jurisdiction over We The People.
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed for live stream access every Monday and Thursday @8pm EST
***DOWNLOAD: The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.
All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 LIE will be found.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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