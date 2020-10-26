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If Democrats Win, The MOB Wins! [Chinese subtitle] 如果民主黨人在2020年美國選舉中獲勝，就等於暴民獲勝
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29 views • October 26, 2020
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Say No to the Mob〉，頻道「NRSC」，2020年9月2日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBa1iPxefZo
原影片出處：〈Say No to the Mob〉，頻道「NRSC」，2020年9月2日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBa1iPxefZo
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