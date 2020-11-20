© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dominion
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • November 20, 2020
In this video I take an intuitive look at Dominion Voting Machines and the alleged election fraud in the 2020 US election and beyond.
This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
I am on YouTube, Intuitive Edge
On Parler @IntuitiveEdge
On Brighteon: brighteon.com/channels/intuitiveedge
And on Rumble: IntuitiveEdge
Bitchute:
Https://Bitchute.com/channel/intuitive_edge
If you would like to schedule your very own Personal Intuitive Tarot Reading with me, you can find me on my website:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
I am on YouTube, Intuitive Edge
On Parler @IntuitiveEdge
On Brighteon: brighteon.com/channels/intuitiveedge
And on Rumble: IntuitiveEdge
Bitchute:
Https://Bitchute.com/channel/intuitive_edge
If you would like to schedule your very own Personal Intuitive Tarot Reading with me, you can find me on my website:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.