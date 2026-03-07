The new dam breach in Molocharka using FAB-3000 will significantly hamper the logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the north of Konstantinovka.

Two Majors #Report for the morning of March 7, 2026

▪️ During the night, Kiev and Odessa were subjected to a massive missile attack and drone strikes, targeting energy infrastructure.

▪️ Enemy drones were destroyed in the Tula, Rostov, and Tula regions.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the "North" Group of Forces is engaged in fierce battles. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are deploying reserves in an attempt to stop our troops' advance. Our advance is characterized by hundreds of meters per day.

▪️ In the Kursk region, four civilians were injured: in the Leshchinkovka and Khomutovka settlements.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, the intensity of terrorist drone attacks on the civilian population has not decreased: people were injured in Surkovo of the Shebekino district, Pochaevo and Kozinka of the Grayvoron district, and many settlements were hit by enemy attacks.

▪️ On the Kharkov front - enemy counterattacks aimed at stopping the advance of the "North" Group of Forces in the area of the Volchanskye Khutory settlement, east of Izbitskoe, and east of the Siminovka village. The enemy is deploying GUR special forces in the hope of achieving success.

▪️ From Kupyansk, no new situation data has been received. The western and central parts of the city have become a grey zone due to the presence of numerous enemy drones.

▪️ On the Krasnolimansk front, the Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of Sosnovoe, which may indicate the success of our assault groups on this front.

▪️ In Konstantinovka, our forces are bombing (https://t.me/verumreactor/33808) logistics and dams with heavy FAB bombs.

▪️ The "East" Group of Forces continues to advance west and northwest from Gulyaypole. Reconnaissance and search operations are ongoing in the north (Orestopol, Gai, Novoaleksandrovka). For a long time, the enemy has not attempted to attack, focusing on reinforcing his positions.

▪️ In the Kherson region - multiple attacks on civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Four people were killed and 14 were injured, as reported yesterday from the region.

