Made to Experience Him Mysteries of the Song of Songs Season 3
High Hopes
Published 13 hours ago

Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider


Apr 19, 2021


Many believers think that Christianity is just agreeing with doctrines, but God has invited us to have a personal experience with Him. Learn from the Song of Songs that God has called you to something greater.


Series: Mysteries of the Song of Songs Season 3

Episode 1 of 4: Made to Experience Him

