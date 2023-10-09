Made to Experience Him Mysteries of the Song of Songs Season 3

Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
Apr 19, 2021
Many believers think that Christianity is just agreeing with doctrines, but God has invited us to have a personal experience with Him. Learn from the Song of Songs that God has called you to something greater.
Series: Mysteries of the Song of Songs Season 3
Episode 1 of 4: Made to Experience Him
